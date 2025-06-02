The AR5860 chronograph from Emporio Armani – now just £99 with this Wowcher deal | Emporio Armani

Dads are famously hard to buy for – but this £99 Emporio Armani deal might just be the Father’s Day gift that finally lands.

It’s a challenge that comes around every year – dads are officially the most difficult people to buy for. Socks? Boring. Beer? Predictable. But we’ve just spotted a deal that might actually tick all the boxes – stylish, practical, and a proper designer brand that looks far more expensive than it is.

Right now on Wowcher, you can pick up the Emporio Armani AR5860 Silver Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch for £99, down from £299.99. That’s a massive 67% saving – and it’s already flying.

It’s not just the price that makes this one a winner. The AR5860 has a timeless silver stainless steel design, bold blue dial, three chronograph subdials and a date display – so it’s got the looks and the features. Powered by quartz movement and water resistant to 50 metres, it’s built to be worn, not tucked away for best.

This offer is available through Wowcher and fulfilled by Watches 4 Fashion. It comes boxed in official Emporio Armani packaging, making it perfect for gifting – and includes a two-year warranty for peace of mind. Delivery starts from £8.99, and there’s also a Click & Collect option if you want it even quicker.

Let’s face it – dads never tell you what they actually want. But this timepiece is smart, safe, and seriously good value. And at under £100, it’s one of the best Father’s Day designer deals we’ve seen so far.

Don’t leave it too late – these are going fast, and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

