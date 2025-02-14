Dunelm has amazing deals on bedding right now, with prices from £1

Dunelm bedding is in a clearance sale, so it's cheaper than ever | Dunelm

With a new season arriving soon it's probably the best time to buy new bedding - and these savings are incredible

Dunelm's clearance sales are always quite eye-opening. Many of its items go out at half price, and savings of up to 75% are not unheard of.

But scrolling through some of the deals on the Dunelm website at the moment, it's hard not to get excited.

There are plenty of items under £2, and the discounts on some of the duvet sets, curtains, and cushions, are definitely worth a look.

Curtains, for example, are going for some crazy prices if you look hard enough. Replacing curtains in a room is a great way to transform its look, and a set that usually goes for around £100 can now be had for £23.75.

The Dorma Botanical Garden Blackout Pencil Cleat Curtains are full-length drapes from a British brand, featuring a 100% cotton face and a polycotton blackout lining.

It's a great opportunity to buy curtains | Dunelm

Throws and blankets feature heavily in the clearance sale too, with this Herringbone Stripe Throw catching our eye at a half-price £7, and a more plush Jacquard Leaf Tapestry Throw again half price at £17.50.

There are a few cushions to look at, too. Like this half-price Holly Willoughby Lexi Velvet Round Cushion for £7, but we suspect it's the bedding sets that will be getting the tills ringing.

There are some really nice throws in the sale, too | Dunelm

Dunelm hasn't said how long the clearance sale will last, and the products will be deleted from the site as soon as the run out of stock, so if there's something you're keen on, don't miss it.