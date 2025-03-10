Cow print vs. leopard print: Which team are you on? Here are the top picks for every style | New Look/Nobody's Child

You don’t have to choose between cow or leopard print – with my top picks from the high street, you can wear both styles effortlessly.

Leopard print has long reigned as the queen of print but now it seems fashionistas are turning towards cow print as the new style to wear. The soft brown and cream tones means it's an easy pattern to wear and can be classed as a neutral.

According to Google Trends data, searches for ‘cow print’ have surged by 89% over the past month, overtaking the classic leopard print. Celebrities including Bella Hadid and Beyoncé have also been embracing the trend.

I’ve searched the high-street for the best cow and leopard print items to shop now. So you can look on-trend no matter which team you prefer.

New Look Off White Cow Print Long Sleeve Mini Dress £11 (was £33.99) | New Look Off White Cow Print Long Sleeve Mini Dress £11 (was £33.99)

The Off White Cow Print Long Sleeve Mini Dress £11 (was £33.99) from New Look offers effortless style for this season with a subtle nod to the cow print trend. It features fluted sleeve design and an elegant length which can be worn with or without tights.

Nobody’s Child Leopard Print Cord Flossie Midaxi Dress £30.00 (was £99.00) | Nobody’s Child

If you prefer a longer length dress the Nobody’s Child Leopard Print Cord Flossie Midaxi Dress £30.00 (was £99.00) is the perfect choice. Style the floaty-feminine dress with boots and faux leather jacket for an edgier look.

The M&S Animal Print Midaxi Slip Skirt £35 is a great way to add the cow print trend into your wardrobe without feeling like it's too loud. Wear a basic-tee for a casual look or a classic white shirt for work.

The Animal Print Wide Leg Jeans £45 also from M&S are a perfect pair of jeans that won't ever date. Add them to your capsule wardrobe and you are guaranteed to wear them for many years to come - and still be on-trend.

Nike Trainers and Million Kitten Heels from Office | Office

If you want to get on board with the trend but still a bit hesitant then shows are the way forward. Adding a pair of the Nike Field General Trainers Phantom Metallic Silver Ironstone Wolf Grey £110 cow print trainers or the Million Leopard print Slingback Kitten Heels £39.99 will instantly update your wardrobe.

