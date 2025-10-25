Boots opens the doors to its first-of-its-kind, fragrance-only boutique with over 400 new scents | Boots

The new fragrance shop from Boots features hundreds of new scents and niche brands.

Boots has taken fragrance shopping to the next level with the launch of its brand-new Fragrance Boutique, which opened its doors in London on Thursday October 23. Beauty enthusiasts can explore a curated selection of niche and founder-led perfume brands both in-store and online through the dedicated Boots Fragrance Hub , meaning you don’t need to be in London to shop the full range.

The new boutique celebrates niche perfumery, offering shoppers a carefully chosen array of innovative and independent brands that are new to Boots . From bold and unconventional scents to artisanal creations, the collection brings a sense of discovery to fragrance lovers everywhere.

Among the standout brands featured in the boutique is Gallivant , a UK-based brand crafting travel-inspired, unisex fragrances that capture the essence of adventure and escapism. Lumira, an Australian artisan brand, creates perfumes and candles inspired by global destinations, delivering a unique sensory journey.

Gallivant and Lumira fragrance | Boots

Orebella, created by Bella Hadid, offers nature-inspired skin perfumes enriched with essential oils for long-lasting, aura-enhancing fragrances. Maison Louis Marie produces luxury perfumes and candles formulated with clean, vegan ingredients, featuring botanical-inspired, distinctive scents.

Orebella and Maison Louis Marie | Boots

Whether you’re seeking a signature scent or an olfactory adventure, Boots’ new Fragrance Boutique makes it easy to explore niche, independent, and luxury perfumes, now more accessible than ever through the online Fragrance Hub .

Step into the world of unique fragrances and experience a curated collection that celebrates artistry, individuality, and sensory storytelling all at your fingertips.

