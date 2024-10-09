Baileys alternative labelled 'heaven in a glass' price cut for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The chocolate caramel vodka is also available in mint, espresso and black forest gataeu flavour

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spirit that has been labelled ‘heaven in a glass’ is on offer in the Amazon Big Days Deals sale but shoppers only have a few hours to get their hands on a bottle.

The Hotel Chocolat Salted Caramel Chocolate Vodka has been reduced in the Amazon sale from £25 to less than £20 and is a perfect alternative to chocolate Baileys.

The vodka was launched by Hotel Chocolat to serve in their London bar and usesreal melted caramel-milk chocolate, cacao-infused vodka, fresh cream and sea salt.

Hotel Chocolat says: “As the only chocolatier in the world to run two bars – one in London’s Borough Market and another in Saint Lucia – Hotel Chocolat know a thing or two about creating top-notch tipples. The result? A deeply satisfying, velvet-smooth drink that’s rich in chocolate, with a gentle warmth from the alcohol. Perfect over ice, poured into drinking chocolate or stirred into cocktails.”

A reviewer on Amazon named Becca labelled the drink ‘heaven in a bottle’, while Chris Webb added: “I recently tried the Hotel Chocolat Classic Chocolate Cream and I must say, it was truly a luxurious experience. The cream itself is rich, smooth, and velvety, with a deep chocolate flavor that is both sweet and indulgent.”

The caramel version is not the only option for shoppers. Amazon has also cut the price of Black Forest Gateau, Classic Chocolate, Mint, and Espresso Martini flavours in the sale, meaning every Hotel Chocolat vodka option is now reduced for a short time only.

The deals are available here for Amazon Prime members. Membership costs £8.99 per month but shoppers can access the deal using an Amazon Prime free trial here.

Amazon has not reduced the price of Baileys for Amazon Big Deals Day, meaning those who want a cream liquor with a chocolate taste can try the Hotel Chocolat versions at a reduced price instead.

Amazon has also cut the price of a selection of whisky, gin, rum and wine in the Big Deal Days sales. The deals run until midnight on Wednesday 9 October.