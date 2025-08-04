BOTB's Aston Martin Vantage can be yours for just 20p | BOTB

Fancy owning a stunning Aston Martin Vantage? BOTB is giving you the chance to win it - or take £55k - from just 20p a ticket.

With a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 503bhp, 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 195mph, you'd certainly be the envy of your neighbours in this gorgeous Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

If you were to win this incredible sports car, dream car giveaway firm BOTB will deliver it to you, surprise you with the keys, and invite you to give the engine a rev or two to celebrate your prize.

And if you weren't in the mood for supercar ownership, you could opt for a £55,000 cash alternative instead.

The Vantage has an interior to die for | BOTB

But who wouldn't want the Aston Martin, with its striking red paintwork, its tuneful V8 engine, and looks to make James Bond go weak at the knees.

It's one of the latest in a long list of prizes from BOTB, and tickets to enter the draw to win it are being offered out for just 20p.

The car on offer is a 2018 model, with only 31,000 miles on the clock, and tickets are on sale until Friday.

Most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and there are discounts on some of the bundles. The more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.

All you have to do is click here to go to the deal page, choose how many tickets you'd like to buy, and sit back and hope for a knock on the door.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

