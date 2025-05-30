The Solix C200 is surprisingly compact, but it packs in a 60,000mAh battery | Anker

Anker's rugged 60,000mAh Solix C200 is down to £109 on Amazon – the lowest price it’s ever been, and ideal for off-grid summer adventures.

It wasn't long ago that, to buy a quality power bank with more than 20,000mAh of battery capacity, you'd be looking at over £100. But just look at what £100 gets you now.

The 60,000mAh Anker Solix C200 DC Power Bank has just dropped to £109, its lowest ever price - just in time for the camping season. And it's the perfect gadget to take with you.

Granted, it's not as small as the pocket-sized handheld power banks, and it has to have a strap fixed to it to make it easy to carry around, but if you're going away for a week or two and you've got a lot of gadgets to keep topped up, this could be a fabulous investment.

It connects to an app, so you can control and monitor it remotely | Anker

It has three USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a connector for a solar panel (which is also a bargain at the moment).

This version doesn't have any AC sockets, but it does have a 192Wh battery, and it's capable of pumping out 200 watts. That means you can charge your laptop, tablet, smartphone, and a pair of earbuds all at the same time. And you can do that for hours.

Charging it up takes no time at all, thanks to its 140w input | Anker

To recharge the power bank, you can just plug it into a USB supply, or you can add a solar panel. If you can catch the limited-time deal on Amazon, you'll get the power bank and a 60w solar panel for £199.99, which is a terrific deal.

One of the best things about the Solix C200 is its LCD display. It shows you how much capacity it's got, how long it thinks you can run it for and it lets you monitor input and output rates.

All of these features combined makes it one of the best options for off-grid 12v power, and it's small enough to take in a rucksack, so it's an ideal travel companion for any scenario.

