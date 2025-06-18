Amazon has just announced dates for its longest-ever Prime Day event | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2025 will run from July 8 to July 11, with four full days of exclusive offers, themed daily deals and discounts on top-name brands — but you’ll need to be a Prime member to take part.

Amazon has officially confirmed the date for this summer’s Prime Day event – and it’s set to be bigger than ever.

Traditionally a two-day affair, this year’s Prime Day will span four days, kicking off at midnight on Tuesday, July 8 and running until the end of Friday, July 11. That’s four full days of deals from household name brands like Dyson, Shark, Bose, Lego, Ninja, Sonos, and CeraVe.

For 2025, Amazon is also introducing some new features to the shopping event. One standout addition is the ‘Today’s Big Deals’ section, which will feature a rotating selection of themed offers updated daily, along with a fresh batch of "New Deal Drop" offers launching at midnight every night — all exclusively for Prime members.

Prime Day early deals are already ready | Amazon

Amazon has shared several ways that Prime members can get Prime Day ready and make the most of the 96-hour event - click here to find out more

Shoppers will also be able to take advantage of Rufus, Amazon’s new AI-powered shopping assistant, which is built into the app and designed to help users compare options, find products faster and make smarter purchasing decisions.

As always, to access any of the Prime Day deals you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not already signed up, now’s a great time to join — Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial, giving you full access to all Prime Day discounts.

Membership also includes free and fast delivery, access to Prime Video (home to hits like Clarkson’s Farm), Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and more.

You can find out more or start your free trial now at Amazon’s website.