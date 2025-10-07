Amazon Prime Day Deal: Save £100 on the iconic Dyson Supersonic hair dryer | Amazon

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is rarely on sale, making this an ideal time to purchase it as a Christmas gift.

Amazon Prime Day has officially delivered one of its most exciting beauty deals yet: £100 off the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, now just £229.99 instead of the usual £329.99. That’s a massive 30% saving on one of the most sought-after and rarely discounted beauty tools on the market.

Dyson is known for its cutting-edge technology and premium quality, but the brand’s products almost never go on sale which makes this limited-time offer even more remarkable. Whether you’ve been eyeing the Supersonic hairdryer for months or looking to upgrade your daily hair routine, this is the perfect moment to invest.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer isn’t your average styling tool. It’s celebrated worldwide and for good reason. Engineered to dry hair quickly without using extreme heat, it helps protect your hair’s natural shine and reduce long-term damage.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer | Amazon

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V9, spinning at up to 110,000rpm, and featuring Air Multiplier™ technology, the Supersonic produces a high-pressure jet of controlled air for fast drying and precision styling.

One of the key innovations behind the Supersonic is its intelligent heat control, which measures air temperature over 40 times per second to prevent heat damage. The result? Smooth, glossy hair that retains its natural strength and shine from root to tip.

The Dyson Supersonic also comes with a presentation case, designed to neatly store and protect your hair dryer and attachments. Its sleek, ergonomic design ensures styling is effortless and comfortable, whether you’re creating a salon blow-dry or a quick morning refresh.

