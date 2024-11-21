Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shark beauty and hair gift set in Black Friday Amazon early deals saves shoppers £90

A limited edition hair styling kit labelled a “game changer” by fans is one of the hottest beauty Amazon choice offers for Black Friday. Shoppers can save £90 on Shark’s FlexStyle 5-in-1 hair gift set that some who’ve bought it say they “can’t live without”.

The deal is for the teal colour of Shark’s handy beauty product that has attracted attention for being so adaptable when it comes to keeping hair looking sleek. The Shark Flexstyle is an all in one air styler, hair dryer, auto-wrap curlers, frizz fighter and finishing tool.

Normally £320, Amazon has slashed the price for Black Friday to £229.99 here - that’s a £90 saving that can go in the Christmas kitty.

Happy customers have raved about the Shark Flexstyle on Amazon. Karen gave it five stars calling it a “game changer”. “I usually just straighten my hair as after trying lots of different products I have been unable to curl my hair successfully - this is until now,” said Karen.

“I just love this styler. It's a great hair dryer and makes it so easy to get lovely bouncy curls. People have asked if I've been to hairdressers, I cant live without it, my straighteners are now redundant as this also doesn't damage my hair like the straighteners. Love love love them.”

Louise also gave the Shark Flexstyle Gift Set top five stars adding: “Love being able to convert to a hairdryer by twisting the appliance.

“Works so well, attachments very effective and easy to use. Hair dries quickly, styling tools easier to use than competition. Value for money.”

