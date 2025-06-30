Wowcher's deal brings this air conditioning unit down to just over £130 | Wowcher

Stay cool for less this summer with Wowcher’s air con deal—grab a HomCom portable unit from just £132.99 and save up to 56% off the usual price. Both 5,000 and 10,000 BTU models are available while stocks last.

You could be relaxing in a cool room, with a refreshing, air conditioned breeze wafting over you, for just £132.99 - if you're quick enough to catch this amazing Wowcher deal.

It's a voucher unlocking a 56% saving on a HomCom portable air conditioner, usually priced at £303.99, and it's understandably selling fast on the hottest day of the year.

The £132.99 price is for the small 5,000 BTU model, which is powerful enough to cool down a small room, but there's a much more powerful version also at a bargain price if you have larger rooms.

Air conditioning units need to be vented out of a window, but all the accessories are included | HomCom

HomCom's 10,000 BTU air conditioner is beefy enough to cool down a room up to 18 square metres, and it's only £186.20 on Wowcher - again, if you're quick enough to catch the deal.

With 10,000 BTU it'll be really effective in a large lounge, or especially good in the average-sized bedroom.

Air conditioning units like these are by far the most effective way to cool a space, because they extract hot air, and expel refrigerated cold air.

It is worth remembering, though, they do use a reasonable amount of electricity, they can be a bit noisy, and they do need to be vented. The simplest way to do this is to run its ducting hose out of a window, but secure window kits can be bought separately. Alternatively, you could install a permanent ducting vent on an external wall.

The units not only cool a space, they can also be used as dehumidifiers, because they clean up the air. Most models include a fan mode, which is quieter but less effective at cooling, and some even double as a heater in the colder months.

To find out more about the two HomCom models, click here to see the Wowcher deal.

