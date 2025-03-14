Give your garden a glow-up with this stunning 8-Seater dining set with table and two chairs - now 53% off | Wowcher

Spring is here so it’s time to give your garden a fresh glow-up with a chic new dining set.

The sun is shining and now is the time to give your garden a fresh new look. Upgrade your outdoor space with this stylish and comfortable eight-seater aluminium dining set from Wowcher .

This stunning eight seater aluminium dining set was £1799 but has been slashed by 53% and now available for just £849.This is an incredible offer for garden furniture of this quality – it's rare to find a set like this under £1,500! This is an unmissable deal you won't want to pass up.

This outdoor dining set features a three-seater left sofa, a three-seater right sofa, and two armchairs, offering plenty of space for entertaining guests. The set also includes a versatile lift-up table that can be adjusted to suit your needs and adds a touch of elegance to your outdoor area. The comfortable, waterproof seat cushions are also included and are durable and long lasting. Click here to view deal.

Dining set dimensions

3-Seater Left Sofa: W 174cm x D 72cm x H 72cm

3-Seater Right Sofa: W 195cm x D 72cm x H 72cm

Armchair: W 95cm x D 50cm x H 48.5cm

Lift Table: W 151cm x D 90cm x H 51-74cm

Experience ultimate relaxation with this bespoke aluminum garden set . The set includes a three-seater left sofa, a three-seater right sofa, and armchairs, all designed with comfort and elegance in mind.

The weather-resistant outdoor table features a convenient lift-up top, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Waterproof cushions ensure enjoyment throughout the year, making this set ideal for any season.

