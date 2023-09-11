Wilko releases full list of 52 stores set to close this week
Wilko is will be closing its first shoping this week after falling into administration. The 90-year-old retailer will close 52 branches across Tuesday (September 12) and Thursday (September 14) after failing to secure a deal to rescue the stores.
Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies. It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many shops and jobs as possible.
They were dealt a blow on Monday after HMV owner Doug Putman confirmed he has failed in a bid to strike a deal to buy around 200 stores. It means thousands of jobs across Wilko’s remaining shops, warehouses and head office remain in the balance.
Wilko store closures
Stores to close on Tuesday, September 12
Acton, London
Aldershot, Hampshire
Barking, London
Bishop Auckland, County Durham
Bletchley, Milton Keynes
Brownhills, Walsall
Camberley, Surrey
Cardiff Bay Retail Park
Falmouth, Cornwall
Harpurhey, Manchester
Irvine, North Ayrshire
Liverpool Edge Lane
Llandudno, Wales
Lowestoft, Suffolk
Morley, Leeds
Nelson, Lancashire
Port Talbot, Wales
Putney, London
Stafford, Staffordshire
Tunbridge Wells, Kent
Wakefield, 121 Kirkgate
Weston-super-Mare, Somerset
Westwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, Kent
Winsford, Cheshire
Stores to close on Thursday September 14
Ashford, Kent
Avonmeads, Bristol
Banbury, Oxfordshire
Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria
Basildon, Essex
Belle Vale, Liverpool
Burnley, Lancashire
Clydebank, Glasgow
Cortonwood, Barnsley
Dagenham, Essex
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
Eccles, Greater Manchester
Folkestone, Kent
Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
Hammersmith, London
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Morriston, Swansea
New Malden, South-west London
North Shields, Tyne and Wear
Queen Street, Cardiff
Rhyl, Wales
Southampton West Quay
St Austell, Cornwall
Stockport, Greater Manchester
Truro, Cornwall
Uttoxeter, Staffordshire
Walsall
Woking, Surrey