Wilko pick and mix prices will be 50% off throughout February half term with the offer lasting 10 days. The discount can be claimed in-store in a variety of sizes.

The pick and mix features a number of classic sweets including cola bottles, jelly beans and juicy strawberries. The offer will be available in more than 400 Wilko stores across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the discount, a regular pot will cost £1, the medium just £1.50 and the large will cost £2.

Which was your favourite pick 'n mix sweet? This shopper was grabbing a last bag before the Durham branch of Woolworths closed in 2008.

Most Popular

When will the Wilko half price pick and mix deal run?