Tommy Fury will step into the ring to take on Jake Paul in their highly anticipated fight after months of build-up. The fight is set to take place in Saudi Arabia tonight (February 26) ahead of Artur Beterbiev’s light-heavyweight world title fight against Anthony Yarde in London.

Tommy Fury is a professional boxer, who first made a name for himself when he appeared on the fifth season of Love Island. He coupled up with current partner Molly-Mae Hague, and the pair ended up finishing as runners up on the series. Since then the pair have moved in together, and welcomed their first child in February 2023, a daughter named Bambi.

The brother of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has previously pulled out of two fights against social media personality Jake. In December 2021, the fight was called off by Tommy due to a combination of injury and illness. The boxer then withdrew for a second time in August 2022 due to Visa issues preventing his travel to the USA.

So, what is Fury’s fight record? Here’s everything you need to know about Tommy Fury v Jake Paul including how to watch.

Tommy Fury fight record

Fury made his professional debut against Jevgenijs Andrejevs (10–102–3) on December 22, 2018 at the Manchester Arena, scoring a four-round points decision (PTS) victory (40–36).

He has since taken part in eight fights during his career, winning all of them - four of which have been won by knockout.

Fury was first scheduled to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on December 18, 2021. However, Fury pulled out of the bout due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. He returned to the ring on the undercard of his brother Tyson Fury’s WBC and The Ring title fight against Dillian Whyte on April 23, 2022 at Wembley Stadium in London, in which he defeated Daniel Bocianski on points.

Tommy Fury height & weight

Fury is 1.83m tall, just shy of opponent Paul’s 1.85m.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will meeting in Saudi Arabia (Graphic by Kim Mogg)

During the chaotic weigh in, which saw things get feisty between the contenders, Fury weighed in at 184.5 lbs for the fight while Paul scaled 183.6 lbs

Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul - how to watch