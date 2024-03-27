Watch more of our videos on Shots!



This heartwarming video shows a cocker spaniel bouncing with joy every time he goes on walkies! Molly Wilson, 26, shares Tik-Tok clips of four-year-old Rupert - which have been viewed over 24 million times!

Molly, from Devon, has been filming her four-year-old dog's delightful quirk since the first lockdown. She's used to hearing giggles from fellow walkers and says: "He is always stopped whenever we go on these walks. Within minutes of the walk Rupert will be there - bouncing up and down from the excitement of exiting the house."

Cocker Spaniel Rupert jumping everytime he's on a walk.

