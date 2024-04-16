Watch: Man drives an old Citroen 2CV from England to Ireland using back roads and no Sat Nav
Footage shows 41-year-old Matthew at various points along the way - including the moment when he gets stuck on a flooded b-road, and has to carry out some repairs on his battered old vehicle. It took Matthew ten days to reach Dunmore Head - his final destination - and the video shows the horrendous driving conditions he faced. Matthew said: "The biggest challenge was the weather. I'm not sure I've had a single day where it didn’t rain.” He almost drove into trouble on the final stage of his challenge when he got lost driving the last ten miles, taking a wrong turn that took Matthew 50 miles out of his way.
Starting at Ness Point in Lowestoft, Suffolk, Matthew drove his beloved 1985-registered Citroen 2CV – called ‘Cookie’ - which he bought when he was just 16 years old. The blue and orange motor has a top speed of 72mph but Matthew averaged around 20mph during his travels along narrow country lanes. More than five million Citroen 2CVs were built and were often nicknamed 'Flying dustbins' and 'Tin snails' on account of their distinctive shape.
Matthew, from Northampton, raised more than £2,500 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), where he works. The return journey took just two days, after Matthew switched on his sat-nav.