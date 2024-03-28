Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footage shows the moment a Deliveroo rider fought back against an "unprovoked" knife attack.

The victim received knife wounds during the incident in Enfield, London in July 2023, before members of the public came to his aid.

Lewis Livingstone, 19, of Wellington Road, Enfield, was sentenced at Hendon Magistrates' Court on March 15 to six and a half years’ imprisonment, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article. He was subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence for which he will now have to serve the 18 month sentence, bringing the total to eight years’ imprisonment.

The victim, then 28, was riding his bicycle home when the incident happened at around 4.26pm on Saturday July 1 2023 in Fore Street.

Livingstone leapt out at the victim from a bus stop and kicked him, forcing him off his bicycle. The attacker unsheathed a large knife and chased the victim away. He got on the bicycle and brandished the knife at the victim when he re-approached.

The victim tackled Livingstone and as they lay on the floor Livingstone retrieved his knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen in front of horrified onlookers. The victim screamed for help and sustained further knife injuries to his hands as he desperately defended himself. Members of the public intervened and Livingstone was held as police rushed to the scene and arrested him.

Police say that when asked why he had done it, one witness said Livingstone simply responded: “Is he dead?”

The victim was given first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as not life threatening or life changing.

In a victim impact statement, the delivery rider said: “I believe this man was going to kill me, had the people not come to my rescue.

“I am still not over the shock and fear. I spent the night in hospital having nightmares. I still have a lot of pain on my side and hands as a result of being stabbed. I am now in the queue waiting for surgery on my hands.”

A knife-wielding man attacks a Deliveroo rider.

The Met Police's Detective Constable James Hunt said: “The victim continues to suffer with the physical and psychological impact of this incident. He was going about his day, having just bought some food, when he was thrust into a terrible ordeal.

“I know he is incredibly grateful to the people who came to his aid. Were it not for their bravery, this incident could potentially have been far worse.