Emotional interview with mum of murder victim Nicholas Billingham as killer pleads guilty
The mother of murder victim Nicholas Billingham has paid tribute to her son in a video interview released after primary school teacher Fiona Beal pleaded guilty to his murder.
In a dramatic twist at the Old Bailey in London, 50-year-old Beal changed her plea to guilty just a few days into the retrial of her case, admitting that she had in fact murdered Mr Billingham at the house they shared in Moore Street, Northampton, sometime between October 30 and November 10, 2021.
Speaking after the hearing, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury said: “We are pleased Fiona Beal has now taken the decision to admit she did indeed murder Nick Billingham and hope that it brings the start of some closure to his family who have faced a torrid time for more than two years, including sitting through the original trial in Northampton in 2023. The news will have come as a great relief as they await her sentencing next month.”
In the video, above, Yvonne talks of her son growing up, questions how anyone could take someone else’s life and reveals the moment she realised she had been in her son’s house without knowing he was buried in the garden.