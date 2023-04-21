Brits looking to book a magical trip to Walt Disney World next year are in luck as the resort has launched an early booking deal to get even more for your money. From free dining experiences, photo opportunities and park tickets, holidaymakers planning a trip to Florida in 2024 can bag more for their buck if they book before July 6.

Disney World’s early booker package is valid for holidaymakers who book a stay at one of the Disney Resort hotels and purchase a Disney 14-Day Magic Ticket. With the special offer, guests can get dining and merchandise credit to spend on a wide variety of food and goods at hundreds of locations across Disney Resort hotels, theme parks and Disney Springs.

Whether it’s breakfast with Disney characters or sampling a wide selection of world cuisines at EPCOT, there are plenty of dining options to choose from. If guests are looking for gifts and souvenirs, they’ll be spoilt for ideas with a range of homeware, clothing, soft toys and so much more. And the package is available during most school holidays for holidaymakers with school-aged children.

Meanwhile, the 14-day Magic Ticket, (which holidaymakers on the deal will get for the price of seven) comes with a whole host of benefits, such as Park Hopper access and Memory Maker – which gives guests unlimited downloads of magical moments captured by Disney PhotoPass photographers. The package is now available to book via the Disney website .

Disney World Magical Early Booker Package - what you get

