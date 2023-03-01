Virgin Atlantic has overhauled the way it displays reward seat availability, making it easier than ever for customers to grab the most in-demand seats. The airline’s Flying Club members can now take advantage of the new Reward Flight Checker, a tool that provides an accurate overview of all reward seat availability by destination.

The Reward Seat Checker, which forms part of the airline’s website, will provide a daily view of reward availability per calendar month, split across the airline’s three cabins, Upper Class, Premium and Economy. The new tool can search both Virgin Atlantic and Delta reward availability for direct flights from the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anthony Woodman, VP Flying Club and CRM, Virgin Atlantic, said: “The introduction of our new Reward Seat Checker will provide our loyalist members with one of the most accessible, user-friendly methods to search reward seat availability in the industry. This is just the beginning, as we continue to explore further ways to improve our Flying Club user experience.

“We’re committed to rewarding those who choose to fly with Virgin Atlantic and will continue to speak with our valued members to ensure we offer the best loyalty proposition in the skies.”

Most Popular

The Reward Seat Checker is the latest loyalty scheme introduced by Virgin Atlantic. Last year, the airline opened a world of new travel opportunities thanks to its Guaranteed Availability.

To ensure every Flying Club member benefits from the programme, Guaranteed Availability means that a minimum of 12 reward seats will be offered on every flight across Virgin Atlantic’s global network. This includes two seats in Upper Class, two in Premium and eight in Economy, providing increased availability for every Flying Club member.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to use Virgin Atlantic’s Reward Seat Checker

Virgin Atlantic has introduced a new Reward Seat Checker

The new Reward Seat Checker is available for those who use Virgin Atlantic’s Flying Club, a free membership where customers can collect points to earn rewards. To use the tool, simply visit the Reward Seat Checker website.