Video: Dozens of huskies run riot in shopping centre after escaping from pet cafe
Watch the moment dozens of huskies escaped from a pet café - and ran riot in a shopping centre.
Hilarious footage shows the dogs bounding around the mall after getting loose from a pet cafe. Shouts can be heard coming from bemused and confused shoppers as the dogs race around them.
According to reports, some customers had accidentally opened the gated door to the café which allowed the dogs to escape. With the help of several shoppers, all the Huskies were retrieved safely to the venue in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.