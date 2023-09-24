Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singer Usher has revealed in a statement how excited he is to headline the 2024 Super Bowl HalfTime Show, presented by Apple Music, which is set to take place on February 11, 2024. Usher said: “It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.

Usher also sent a message to his fans and said: “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.” People reported that “In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing his upcoming gig, Usher gets an urgent call from Kim Kardashian who tells the musician about his headlining spot.”

Billboard reported that “Usher has 18 top 10 hits on the Hot 100 in his career, including nine No.1s with songs like ‘U Got It Bad, ‘Yeah!’ feat Lil Jon and Ludacris, ‘My Boo’ with Alicia Keys and ‘OMG’ feat. will.ia.am, which will surely ramp up the speculation around who may come out as a special guest alongside him. He also has four No.1 albums on the Billboard 200 to his name across his career.”

When Usher performs at the Super Bowl 2024, this will not be his first appearance there. He joined the Black Eyed Peas at the Super Bowl HalfTime Show when they performed back in 2011.

The singer will follow in the footsteps of Rihanna who performed at the Super Bowl in Arizona back in February this year.