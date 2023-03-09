The favourite UK couples have been revealed, according to social media. The research, conducted by online casino experts Online.Casino examined every couple that met or featured together on a UK reality TV show.

The scores were based on several factors including, each couple’s combined Instagram following, combined Instagram engagement rate, search volume by couple and online article mentions in the last year by couple. Results were combined to reveal the UK’s favourite reality TV couples.

Popular ITV 2 show Love Island, which is nearing the conclusion of its ninth season, dominates the list, with the top four couples all meeting on the dating show including Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

Strictly Come Dancing, which airs annually towards the end of the year, also features people who met on the show in the list. The BBC One dancing competition is famous for its ‘Strictly curse’ which sees contestants’ marriages fall apart after taking part.

A spokesperson for Online.Casino said: “Whether it’s a dating show like Love Island or a competition such as Dancing On Ice, reality TV shows have seen romance blossom between plenty of celebrities, and these relationships continue to captivate audiences.

These findings highlight the undeniable popularity and success of Love Island, with one-third of the UK’s top 15 favourite couples having found love on the Island. Not only do newer couples from the show feature in the ranking, but also couples from older seasons too that are still going strong, like Molly-Mae and Tommy and fan-favourites Olivia and Alex Bowen.”

UK’s favourite couples, according to social media

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (Getty)