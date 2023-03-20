If you thought spring had arrived this weekend, think again as the recent rise in temperatures looks to be fleeting, as another round of cold weather is expected to hit the country as we approach the end of March. According to the Met Office, the weather will remain unsettled with colder spells and the possibility of snow in the northern regions.

The latest prediction comes after the big freeze earlier this month, which saw snowfall and ice cause chaos in parts of the country. This week, the Met Office said, the UK is expected to experience mostly cloudy weather with outbreaks of rain as heavy rain is anticipated in the hills of Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland and north west England.

Thunderstorms across the UK have raised 15 flood alerts throughout the country, said the national forecasters, with a more serious flood warning in place for Keswick Campsite in Cumbria. The wet and rainy conditions have dashed hopes for more pleasant weather conditions as the country heads into spring.

After the thunderstorms have passed, the Met Office predicts showers in the north will potentially ‘turn wintry’ over high ground on Friday (March 24), as colder conditions are expected to sweep in from the north this weekend, potentially bringing an overnight frost risk.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The best of any dry weather most likely in the east. Later, the weather is likely to remain unsettled, with periods of strong winds and rain, interspersed with shorter drier spells. Perhaps a trend for the wettest weather to be in the south. Temperatures likely close to average in the south, but rather cold in the north, with a risk of wintry conditions here.”

According to another forecaster, WXCharts , its latest maps show several centimetres of snow falling in northern parts of Scotland, with southern areas seeing a lighter precipitation. Temperatures are also likely to plunge below zero, going as low as -10C in northern Scotland.

Net Weather senior forecaster, Nick Finnis said the UK should expect a mild period of weather followed by a cold end to the month . He said over the next 10 days, the lows and their associated frontal systems will move in off the Atlantic at times, which bring periods of rain east or north-east, interspersed by brighter but showery weather

He wrote: “Cold polar air will never be too far away to the north of northern Scotland, with potential for this cold air to spread down across at least the north of Scotland but perhaps further south in the wake of low pressure systems which manage to clear east of the UK. If this cold air does move south, it will mean areas of rain moving in off the Atlantic will turn to snow over higher ground of Scotland, with a risk of frost and ice when skies clear.”

UK 5-day weather forecast

Today (March 20)

A rather cloudy day in prospect with outbreaks of rain for most places at times, although drier in the far north and also at times in central areas this afternoon with some sunny intervals where it will be mild.

Overnight, further bands of rain will move east, some heavy, mainly in the west, and turning more showery later, with a few clear spells. Mild, except far north.

Tuesday (March 21)

Rain for the far north throughout, else rain clearing to sunny spells and scattered showers. Further wet and windy weather into the west later.

Outlook for Wednesday (March 22) to Friday (March 24)