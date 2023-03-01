Social media platform Twitter has crashed, leaving thousands of users around the world unable to see tweets on their timelines. According to Down Detector, the issues started at 10:17am and are affecting users worldwide.

The reason for the outage is currently unclear, however over 4,000 issues have now been logged on Down Detector. Of the reports, the website states 62% of reported issues are coming from the Twitter app, 35% from the website and 3% from server connections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The outage comes just one week after owner Elon Musk let go up to 200 Twitter employees as he continues a cost cutting operation since taking over the social media platform last year. Since Musk took over the platform, Twitter’s workforce has fallen from around 7,500 worldwide to under 2,000.

Twitter is down for thousands of users with many only seeing a ‘Welcome to Twitter’ message

Most Popular