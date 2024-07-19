Treating people with respect key to being a Custody Visitor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A retired council worker has said that a key part of her role as an Independent Custody Visitor is to ensure detainees are treated with the respect she would expect her loved ones to receive.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia Hyde worked in children's homes for Nottinghamshire County Council for almost three decades, before becoming a volunteer which has enabled her to continue her efforts to help vulnerable people for the past five years.

The 76-year-old is now one of more than a dozen Independent Custody Visitors who make random, unannounced visits to police custody on behalf of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire. She helps to provide an impartial view of the welfare of detainees, checking that their rights and entitlements have been offered, as well as reporting on the condition of the custody environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensuring better welfare and conditions can also ensure detainees are more likely to cooperate with the police while in custody.

Commissioner Godden chatting to volunteers

Julia said: “The role gives me an incredible sense of purpose, and an important part of it is that it is helping people when they are vulnerable.

“I have children of my own and I would want them to be treated properly if they were in custody, by having someone inform them of where they are and what they should expect to happen.

“We don’t need to know who they are or what they’re in for, we are simply there to ask questions to the detainees about their welfare and how they’re being treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The majority of the detainees will answer our questions because it gives them somebody to talk to which they may not have had prior to that.”

The role is carried out on behalf of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, which is responsible for Nottinghamshire Police’s estates, including custody suites, and ensuring the welfare of those detained in police custody at either of the force’s two custody suites, including a state-of-the-art facility in Radford and a custody suite in Mansfield.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden recently held a celebration event to thank the volunteers who support his Office’s work, including Independent Custody Visitors and Animal Welfare Scheme volunteers.

They enjoyed a buffet while Commissioner Godden praised their much-appreciated efforts at the event, during National Volunteering Week in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commissioner Godden said: “It is important that we recognise the incredible efforts of our volunteers and shine a light on the work they do to help keep Nottinghamshire safe.

“I have heard amazing stories from all of our volunteers, whether it be those who deal with detainees in custody suites, or our animal welfare volunteers who care for our Police dogs at Force Headquarters.

“It’s a big thank you from me and my office for all of the volunteers who have inspired me, we appreciate all the work and time that they give us.”

Julia Hyde added: “It was great to have a chance to meet the Police and Crime Commissioner and here his views on the work we do, we don’t do the job for the recognition but it is great to receive it all the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner is also responsible for ensuring welfare for the hard-working canines in Nottinghamshire Police’s dog section and offers volunteer opportunities for this role too.

An Animal Welfare volunteer is an unpaid member of the public who makes random, unannounced visits to Nottinghamshire Police dog kennels. Visits to the kennels are scheduled in pairs, with two volunteers attending Nottinghamshire Joint Headquarters where the dog kennels are located.

Animal Welfare volunteers may also visit dog training sessions and check Nottinghamshire Police vehicles to ensure working conditions for police dogs are of a high standard.