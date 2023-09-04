Travelodge has launched a huge sale for autumn 2023 with two million rooms offered at £38 or less. The budget travel chain said it had lauched the deal to help customers’ pounds “go further” during the cost of living crisis, with October half term and Christmas fast approaching.

The deal will be offered across the majority of the chain’s 581 UK hotels. For a family of four a £38 Travelodge room works out at just £9.50 per person - cheaper than a trip to the cinema.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the chain said: “As the nights draw in, discover the majestic magic of Britain in all its ‘Autumn glory’ as it transforms into a stunning vista of yellow, red and orange. Autumn is one of the best times of year to experience Britain’s beauty spots while they bask in the golden glow of the season.”

A Travelodge ‘budget-luxe’ room. The chain is releasing two million of its rooms for just £38 as part of a huge sale for Autumn 2023.

Most Popular

Travelodge operates over 580 hotels across the UK and over 200 of these hotels feature on-site restaurant The Bar Café - which offers a value-for-money breakfast, dinner and bar menu service. The Travelodge Unlimited hot buffet breakfast is £8.99 per adult and includes a free breakfast for two children under the age of 15 years old.

To book your £38 room, visit the Travelodge website . The offer starts from September 4 until November 21 and is not available in all of the chain’s London hotels.

The Peak District in Autumn.

Top 10 Travelodge hotels to stay at in Autumn 2023

Travelodge has created a list of the top ten best locations to see Autumn in “all its glory” across the UK, along with their nearest hotel: