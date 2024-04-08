Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A total solar eclipse will pass over North America and be partially visible from parts of the UK tonight (April 8). Here is all you need to know about the 2024 total solar eclipse, including where to see it in the UK.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse is when the moon moves between the sun and earth and completely blocks the sun. Those who are in the middle of the moon’s shadow when it hits earth will see a total eclipse. During an eclipse, the sky darkens and people in the right location may see the sun’s corona, outer atmosphere.

Who will get the best view of the Solar eclipse?

Advertisement

Advertisement

People in the US, Mexico and Canada will have the best views of the total solar eclipse 2024. It is thought around 31 million people are living in the ‘totality path’, with people travelling into these areas to see the total eclipse.

The July 2 eclipse of 2019, as seen from northern Chile (Getty/AFP)

Will the eclipse be visible from the UK?