BBC has announced they are halting the production of the latest series of Top Gear following Freddie Flintoff’s injury during filming. The former England cricketer was injured on the show’s test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

Following an incident while filming the new season in December last year, Freddie - real name Andrew - received medical care on location before being taken to the hospital. The broadcaster said that under the circumstances, it would be “inappropriate to resume making series 34".

A BBC spokesperson said: "We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.

“We understand this [halting the show] will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year."

The December incident is not the first time the former Ashed winner has suffered since joining the show, having crashed into a market stall in February 2019, and during a drag race in September that same year. The BBC said since the most recent incident impacted the production team, there would be a health and safety review of the show.

Freddie Flintoff’s Top Gear crash has reportedly casued chaos for the BBC. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

