TikTok star shares 5 spring cleaning hacks using 89p Aldi product

A TikTok superstar has unveiled five handy cleaning hacks using an Aldi product which costs just 89p to help her followers with their spring cleaning. Kayleigh Tenant (@cleanwithkayleigh) known by her two million strong TikTok following for her innovative cleaning tips, has revealed that she uses one single Aldi product, the Powerforce 4 in 1 Disinfectant (£0.89, 250ml), to clean five different areas of the home.

The TikTok video has already racked up likes and comments in their thousands with one follower declaring the cleaning hack is ‘life-changing’ and another saying ‘‘wow – amazing tips – love Aldi!’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kayleigh’s tips show how to halve the time it takes to clean blinds, while also making walls look stain free in a matter of minutes. Meanwhile, she completely refreshes the look and scent of both her bins and toilet and creates eco-friendly DIY disinfectant wipes – all after spending just 89p.

Aldi cleaning hacks

Most Popular

Blind Cleaning

Shoppers can use this hack to clean both sides of blind slats in one swipe:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Add one cap full of the Powerforce 4 in 1 Disinfectant into an empty spray bottle and dilute with water

Using kitchen tongs with silicone tips, wrap microfibre cloths around the silicone tips of the tongues (this will help the cloths grip on)

Using the diluted disinfectant spray, dampen the cloths all-over, then run the dampened clothes over blinds

This technique allows both sides of each individual blind slat to be cleaned at the same time

DIY Wipes

This tip saves shoppers from needing to add to landfill by buying anti-bac wipes:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Start by adding diluted disinfectant to a jar. Then add clean microfibre cloths to the jar, allowing them to absorb the liquid

Once absorbed, these can then be used as DIY disinfectant wipes, with the disinfectant’s shine properties leaving an extra shiny finish

No need to add to landfill, simply throw them in the washing machine once used.

Bin Cleaning

Kayleigh says this will leave bins looking squeaky clean and smelling even cleaner:

Use the disinfectant diluted into a spray bottle to clean inside and outside bins

For extra freshness, add some neat disinfectant to a paper towel and place in the bottom of the bin

Thanks to the long-lasting freshness of the disinfectant, the bin will continue to give a whiff of clean scent each time it’s opened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wall Cleaning

Shoppers can have walls looking freshly painted with this hack:

It’s well known that diluted disinfectant works well for cleaning the floors, but this hack uses the same method with a mop and disinfectant to freshen up walls

This works perfectly for cleaning hard-to-reach areas of walls and ceilings

Quick tip – a clean mop must always be used for this technique to avoid any wall stain

TikTok star shares 5 spring cleaning hacks using 89p Aldi product

Advertisement

Advertisement

Toilet Cleaning

Leave toilets smelling clean and fresh in no time at all with this easy idea:

Using the diluted disinfectant in a spray bottle, spray this down the toilet

Using toilet paper to wipe this away allows the dust and dirt to stick to the toilet paper acting like a magnet rather than pushing the dust and dirt around the toilet

Once the toilet is clean, add a capful of neat disinfectant into the toilet bowl and place the toilet brush into bowl

This disinfects the toilet brush and leaves the bathroom smelling great thanks to the odour eliminating properties of the disinfectant

Starting from just 59p, the Powerforce range provides shoppers with all staple household cleaning essentials at affordable prices including Aldi’s Powerforce Traditional Dish Cloths (£1.15), also used by Kayleigh. Aldi’s Spring-Cleaning Event launched in stores on April 10 and includes a number of household essentials such as the 1001 Carpet Fresh Refresher Spray (£1.89, 300ml) and the Buster Plughole Block Preventer (£3.49, 2 x 250ml).

Advertisement

Advertisement