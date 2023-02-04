Three stars of ITV’s Loose Women threaten to quit in row over pay
Loose Women is one of ITV’s longest running daytime shows but it stands to face some of its famous faces if a long-running pay dispute isn’t resolved
Three presenters of ITV’s daytime show Loose Women have threatened to quit over a behind the scenes pay row. Presenters and bosses at the show have been in talks for several weeks, a source told one national publication.
According to the Daily Mirror, the three presenters involved in the row are willing to walk away from the show if the situation is not settled. The issue has arisen due to a change in tax legislation by HMRC.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The channel will now decide on whether or not the role of panellist is a full time or part-time job. This comes as some of the show’s panellists, which includes Denise Welch and Stacey Solomon, work free-lance and declare themselves self-employed.
According to The Mirror, The HMRC change means that some panellists have been told to go on a PAYE contract – meaning that instead of corporation tax at 19%, they will have to pay 40% on earnings between £50,271 and £150,000, plus National Insurance.
An ITV spokesperson said: “ITV complies with HMRC legislation when assessing the tax status of individuals. ITV will not comment on or disclose any individual’s specific circumstances.”