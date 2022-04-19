This is how to get 38 days off work by using only 15 days holiday

The Easter Bank Holiday is now over but you can still boost your annual leave this year - with it possible to get 38 days off work by using just 15 days of your holiday allowance.

You can maximise your holidays by working out the best time to take annual leave for the rest of the year.

Incorporating bank holidays and weekends around the time of your annual leave will mean you can take a longer break for your summer trip.

Here’s when the next bank holidays are and when is the best time to book your time off.

When are the bank holidays in 2022?

The next Bank Holidays will be in May, June and August, with two more in December.

In June workers will get an extra break to celebrate the historic milestone of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June are bank holidays - by taking the three days prior off, 30 May to 1 June, you will have nine consecutive days off.

From now there are six more Bank Holidays in the calendar for 2022:

2 May (Early May bank holiday)

2 June (Spring bank holiday)

3 June (Platinum Jubilee bank holiday)

29 August (Summer bank holiday)

26 December (Boxing Day)

27 December (Christmas Day substitute)

When is the best time to book annual leave?

If you are able to book off 25 to 29 April you will end up with 10 days off in a row, by using only five days of your annual leave.

Taking annual leave on 30 and 31 May, as well as 1 June, will mean you will be off work for nine days but using only three of your holiday allowance.

Workers who book time off from 30 August to 2 September will get a nine day break too.

Christmas falls on a Sunday and so this year the bank holidays are on Monday 26 December and Tuesday 27 December.

By booking 28-30 December off you can get 10 days off in a row from 24 December - 2 January 2023.