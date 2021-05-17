These are the top 20 countries where UK office workers would want to work remotely from

A survey of 1,000 people who have worked remotely during the pandemic found Spain is the top destination for working remotely, followed by Italy, the USA, Portugal and the Caribbean.

Making up the top 10 locations are France, Australia, the Maldives, New Zealand and Canada.

It also emerged 91 per cent have enjoyed being able to avoid the office and do their job from the comfort of their own home.

Working remotely is here to stay

As a result, 92 per cent think the pandemic has given employers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change their policy and allow employees to work remotely, according to private Covid testing company Medicspot.

Of those who would like to do their job abroad, the top reason is better weather (69 per cent).

But half (49 per cent) said it’s because they’ve missed going abroad during the pandemic, 45 per cent want lower living costs, and 42 per cent are bored of the UK.

A beach resort (64 per cent) is the top type of work location, followed by a European city (51 per cent), island (49 per cent), rural area (46 per cent) and ski resort (23 per cent).

A spokesperson for Medicspot , which offers PCR and antigen tests for travel, said: “For many people, there is no need to go into the office anymore - so there might not be a need to even live in the same city.

“This has created an incredible opportunity for people to pack their bags and head abroad where, armed with a laptop and internet connection, they can do their job from warmer climes - or even on the slopes.”

Full time office working

The study also found 35 per cent of workers said their employer expects them to return to the office full-time when restrictions lift.

More than a third (36 per cent) expect to go part-time, and eight per cent don't think they will ever need to return to the workplace.

Overall, 54 per cent felt they had no reason to go into the office again.

The pandemic has created a shift in priorities for many, with 45 per cent saying their job has become less important to them.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) even admitted the situation had tempted them to quit their job and go travelling when restrictions allow.

And 73 per cent of respondents born outside of the UK would like the flexibility to return to their country to do their job remotely.

Selling your home

As the property market experiences one of its most frenzied moments on record, 30 per cent have been considering selling up or giving their landlord notice so they can work elsewhere in the UK.

Of those, 60 per cent would like to live on Britain’s stunning coastline, while 58 per cent fancy a move to the countryside.

One third (34 per cent) would also return to their hometown and work from there.

A spokesperson for Medicspot added: “Working from home was a radical shift for millions of office workers across the country, and it appears to have been a resounding success for many employees.

“While most people enjoyed the office environment, the vast majority don’t want the hassle of commuting to the office every day.

“We’ve proven with the use of technology we can do our job from hundreds or even thousands of miles away in a location we might never have dreamed was possible.”

TOP 20 COUNTRIES UK OFFICE STAFF WOULD LIKE TO WORK REMOTELY FROM:

1. Spain

2. Italy

3. USA

4. Portugal

5. Caribbean

6. France

7. Australia

8. Maldives

9. New Zealand

10. Canada

11. Thailand

12. Germany

13. Japan

14. Sweden

15. Norway

16. Indonesia

17. South Africa

18. Republic of Ireland

19. Vietnam