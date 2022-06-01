The top most expensive UK cities for lone renters revealed

Consumer Finance Experts at CashLady.com have done research into the average cost of living for lone renters across the UK.

Cost of living calculations were based on the average salary in each city against the cost of a 1-bed in the city centre, a Council Tax Band A charge and electricity, water and internet costs.

The rankings were as follows:

City Percentage of income left to spend after essential living costs (%) Ranking London 35.3% 1 Bristol 43.8% 2 Birmingham 45.1% 3 Manchester 45.7% 4 Sheffield 48.9% 5 Edinburgh 50.1% 6 Liverpool 50.3% 7 Newcastle 52.60% 8 Cardiff 52.7% 9 Nottingham 55.3% 10

The findings concluded that London is unsurprisingly the worst location in the UK for lone renters’ finances.

Rental and essential housing costs averaged at approximately £2,062.38 a month, leaving Londoners with just over a third of their salary left to spend on the likes of food and entertainment.

Expenses Average cost for London residents(per month) Average salary per month +£,3186.60 Rent of one bed accommodation in the city centre -£1,763.89 Electricity and water bills -£207.80 Internet costs -£30.99 Council Tax Band A -£59.70 Total spend £2,062.38 Money remaining £1,124.22 Percentage of income spent on living essentials 64.7% Percentage of income left to spend 35.3%

CashLady.com has released this data to highlight how much the cost of living crisis is affecting renters and the cities with the most difficult circumstances.