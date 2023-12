The most popular dog names of this year have been revealed.

Choosing a name for your dog can be quite a decision.

However, according to Rover’s database there are 20 dog names which have proven to be incredibly popular this year.

Check out the list of the top 20 dog names of 2023.

1 . Luna Luna is a feminine name, which comes from the name for the moon.

2 . Bella Bella originates from the Spanish, Italian, Greek, Portugese and Latin words for beautiful.

3 . Milo Milo is a boy's name which comes from the German meaning for soldier.

4 . Teddy Named after the adorable soft bear, Teddy can also be a name shortened from Theodore.