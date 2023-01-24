Alton Towers has revealed exciting details about a brand new ‘hair-raising’ haunted house attraction opening at the park this spring. The Curse at Alton Manor will leave families trembling as it is thought to be the resort’s ‘most immersive dark ride’ to date.

Alton Towers is keeping ride details, including the backstory of the Manor’s sinister past under wraps the ‘spectacular twists and turns’ that are sure to frighten and excite both youngsters and adults in the haunting journey. Although limited information has been given about what to expect, creators of The Curse at Alton Manor are said to have found new and unimaginable ways to scare and surprise fans, with special effects and visuals that have never been seen before at a UK theme park.

The spooky site where Alton Manor resides was once home to the attraction Duel, however, the ride was abruptly closed last year after the building was repossessed last year due to unnatural activity in the area.

Kate McBirnie, Head of Product Excellence at Alton Towers Resort, said: “Let the countdown begin! The Curse at Alton Manor is no ordinary dark ride. It has all the components of a supernatural tale - it’s dark, and compelling and promises some thrilling and scary moments along the way. Fans of eerie rides will certainly appreciate this one.

“More details on The Curse at Alton Manor will be revealed next month, so stay tuned for what’s to come.”

The Curse at Alton Manor is due to open at Alton Towers in spring

