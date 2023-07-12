A maths teacher who was stabbed at a secondary school in Tewkesbury has released a statement, after a 15-year-old was charged with attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article on school premises.

In the statement, Jamie Sansom said he’s ‘hopeful’ that he can return to the classroom before students leave for the summer holidays and also praised staff and parents for their support, whilst confirming he is ‘recovering well’.

Tewkesbury Academy was placed into lockdown following the incident with Sansom rushed to hospital with a suspected stab wound just after 9am.

He said: “On police advice, I can’t comment in detail about what happened, but I do want to address some misinformation which has been circulating in coverage of yesterday’s incident. It is simply not true to say that I was intervening in a fight between students.

“In my view, there was no point at which Tewkesbury students faced any direct threat. I am pleased to say that I am recovering well. I was well looked after at Gloucester Royal, and by the police, and I’m grateful for that.

“My thanks to everyone who helped put me on the road to what is expected to be a full recovery. I have received more than one hundred messages of support, which has been a big boost.

“It was hugely uplifting to know I had that support behind me, and I want to thank all of my colleagues and the parents at Tewkesbury Academy who have taken the time to reach out. It has meant a lot.