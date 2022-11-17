Tesco has announced that it will be upgrading its yellow reduced to clear sections to help customers bag a bargain in its stores. Tesco has recognised that increasing pressure on household budgets has led to a sharp rise in the number of shoppers looking for yellow sticker deals and now wants to make it easier for customers to find the reduced-priced items when shopping.

Tesco’s clever new hack will help customers save on their weekly shop no matter when they pop into the store with a facelift for its ‘Reduced to Clear’ areas which will roll out to 100 stores by Christmas, and more stores again throughout 2023.

The new signage lets customers know the items are “Reduced in price – just as nice” and Tesco hopes it will tempt the 29 per cent of people who said they would shop reduced items more often if the section was made more visually appealing.

Tesco Chief Customer Officer Alessandra Bellini said: “We want customers to spend less at Tesco, and our ‘Reduced in Price’ sections in stores now offer the reassurance that these products are just as nice and are another reminder there’s great value to be found on every aisle at Tesco.

“We’ve locked the price of more than a thousand everyday staples until 2023 through our Low Everyday Prices, and we continue to price match on 100s products in Aldi.

“We’re also helping millions of customers spend less through their Tesco Clubcard, with Clubcard Prices giving up to 50 per cent off thousands of products and helping customers collect points for money off their shopping.”

A new YouGov survey commissioned by Tesco reveals that 69 per cent of shoppers now look out for markdowns in-store and the thrifty trick is gaining appeal with 33 per cent of customers seeking these reductions more frequently. Reduced to clear sections feature a wide range of products from fresh produce such as salads, meat, bread and sweet treats which are close to their expiry date to the end of the season and discontinued products.

