Tesco has announced its plans to remove use-by dates on around 30 of its products to cut down on food wastage. The retailer is set to roll out the changes to a selection of its dairy products.

The planned adjustments will see the use-by dates on the range of items replaced with best-before dates. This change aims to encourage Tesco customers to use their own judgement when it comes to whether or not their food has gone bad.

Tesco’s latest change to labelling follows a previous alteration of the tags on its fresh produce. The supermarket previously enforced the same change to the labelling of its fruits and vegetables in 2018.

The dairy products which will be affected by the labelling changes include a range of items from the retailer’s own brand yoghurts. Creamfields Low Fat Natural Yogurt, 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt and Tesco’s Soured Cream are just some of the items that are set to have use-by dates removed from their labels.

We break down a full list of Tesco’s dairy products set to be affected by the changes.

List of dairy products to be affected by Tesco’s label change

