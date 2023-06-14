The value of Clubcard points when used against a "Reward Partner" was due to be reduced to double, but Tesco has now extended the deadline. Shoppers will now have until 11.59pm on Thursday (June 15) to redeem their points after complaints of IT issues.

Currently, shoppers can redeem their Clubcard points for triple their value when used against a “Reward Partner”. For example, 500 points that would be worth £5 to spend in-store would be worth £15 when used with a “Reward Partner”.

This was due to be reduced to double their value from today (June 14) - meaning 500 points would be worth £10, until the deadline was pushed back 24 hours. Tesco said high demand to swap vouchers ahead of the original deadline had caused technical problems.

Tesco shoppers took to social media to vent their frustration at the IT issues. One shopper said on Twitter: “You need to sort your website out@Tesco #clubcard. You must have expected this demand for point swapping in these last few days.”

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Clubcard unlocks the best value from Tesco - from thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices, to money off your groceries and fuel, or accessing double the value of your vouchers with more than 100 Clubcard Reward Partners.”

