ITV is looking for new quizmasters to take part in the latest season of Tenable.

Hosted by actor Warwick Davis - Tenable is a quiz show that tests contestants’ knowledge of “top ten lists”.

The show first aired back in 2016 and has been a staple on British daytime television ever since.

The irresistible play along quiz is scheduled for a new season next year and ITV have announced that applications are now open to the general public.

Most Popular

Here’s all you need to know about applying to Tenable.

How do I apply to be on Tenable?

ITV have announced that applications are now open for the new season of Tenable. It reads:

“We are looking for TEAMS of 5 to take part in the new series of the ITV quiz Tenable hosted by Warwick Davis.

“Do you and your family, friends, colleagues, bandmates, sports or pub quiz team etc… have what it takes to answer ‘TOP TEN’ list questions and take home a cash prize of up to £125,000?”

To apply, applicants must be 18 years of age or older and have the right to reside in the UK.

The auditions and casting stage opened on September, 5, 2022 and will remain open until November 10 2022. The closing date for applications is October, 21, 2022.

If you want to apply for the ITV quiz show Tenable, visit the ITV website.

What is Tenable?

Tenable is an ITV quiz show hosted by Hollywood actor Warwick Davis.

Contestants on the show compete in teams of five, where each team will have a designated captain. The goal is to provide as many answers belonging to a specific ‘Top Ten’ list.

The lists vary depending on the category announced prior to the round and contestants can bank up to £25,000 each round.

In rounds one to four, the captain designates one team member at a time to play. In order for the team member to qualify for the final, the contestant must provide five “tenable” answers.

Warwick Davis will provide a brief overview of what may constitute a correct answer.

Throughout the show, contestants have three chances to nominate a teammate to answer on their behalf. Team members also get one chance every round to overrule one of their answers, if they believe it to be incorrect.

In round five, it is the captain’s turn to take part. However, with the following rules:

The overrule option isn’t allowed.

After a “tenable” answer that awards money, the captain can reinstate one eliminated teammate but will have to sacrifice a position on the money ladder.

If the captain completes the list or decides to stop, reinstated teammates can progress to the next round

The captain can choose to complete the list or stop and will always progress to the final.

The remaining contestants will now compete in the final where they choose one of two categories. Starting with the captain, each team member must provide an answer.

At this stage of the competition, if a teammate answers incorrectly they are eliminated. Contestants can win all the money they have banked by completing the list but if they fail to complete the list, they walk away with nothing.

How to watch Tenable

The new season of Tenable is now being shown on ITV. The next episode “The Steel McCoy” airs from 3PM on Thursday, September 15.