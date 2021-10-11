Take a look at ‘UK Disneyland’ which could open in 2024 as building work set to begin

Building work on the theme park dubbed the ‘UK’s Disneyland’ will begin in the next few months with the park hoping to open by 2024.

The London Resort is set to be a two-park resort with the second set to open in 2029.

It is the most ambitious new attraction in Europe since Disneyland Paris in 1992.

The theme park is set to be three times larger than any other in the UK spanning across 535 acres - the equivalent of 136 Wembley stadiums.

Where will it be built?

Credit: The London Resort

The park has been confirmed to be built on the Swanscombe Peninsula in North Kent despite local opposition.

The area was designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) due to the local wildlife.

However, the park’s CEO PY Gerbeau said: "To all the naysayers and doom-mongers, the London Resort is going ahead, as planned."

He added the park would be working with three British firms - Electrosonic, Garmendale and Katapult - with another 65 in the running.

What will the theme park be like?

Credit: The London Resort

The London Resort will be split into six different themed lands, with a water park, three hotels and a shopping district.

Visitors can start their journey in The Studios, a modern-day warehouse district with blockbuster action movie features, including car chases.

To the north lies The Woods, an enchanted area putting a new take on well-known bedtime stories and fairy tales.

Credit: London Resort

The Kingdom is located next to The Woods where there will be an immersive realm of swords, sorcery, dragons and legend based on King Arthur’s legends.

There will also be a land of giant creatures with high-tech rides named The Isles and The Jungle featuring ancient ruins.

The final land encompasses a futuristic 23rd-century zone full of aliens and science fiction rides.

What else is opening in the UK soon?

A £250million water park and spa will open in Manchester in 2024 and a £75million Indiana Jones inspired water park could open in Bournemouth in 2023.

But, all eyes will be on the opening of the new theme park billed as ‘UK’s Disneyland’.

Credit: London Resort

“It is a day to celebrate British innovation and technological wizardry,” Mr. Gerbeau said.

“We will be the first theme park across Europe to be built from scratch in nearly 30 years.”