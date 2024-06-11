Subway launches foot-long cookies and churros after months of customer demand
The 12-inch sweet treats have joined the menu in the UK and Ireland after calls were made by fans of the restaurant after seeing the Footlong Cookie released in the States on social media.
They will also be joined on the ‘Footlong Sidekicks’ menu by dippers, which come with three flavours – turkey and cheese, pepperoni and cheese, or triple cheese – and Cinnabon churros.
Subway fans Stateside went wild for items when they first launched in January – with over three and a half million sold in the first two weeks.
Rusty Warren, senior culinary manager at Subway, said: “Footlong cookies were in high demand when they debuted in the USA – and we’re super excited to finally be bringing them to the UK
