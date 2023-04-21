A BBC Strictly Come Dancing professional has quit the show before being given a celebrity partner, the BBC has confirmed. The BBC confirmed in a press release that Cameron Lombard has left the series.

Cameron, 20, is the currently reigning South African Latin Champion and announced that he was joining the show on Instagram back in 2021. In the caption shared to his social media, Cameron wrote at the time: "I am excited beyond imagination to say that I am joining Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer.

"Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands. It is an honour to be representing Cape Town, South Africa and to join the world’s most amazing dancers on this stage. This is big for my family. This is big for my country. Let the world know. Here we go!"

A Strictly spokesman said of Cameron’s exit: “Cameron is a fantastic performer and we have loved working with him for the past two years on Strictly. He is currently pursuing other opportunities but will always be part of the family and our door will always be open to him in the future.”

Cameron started competing in the world of dance aged six and was snapped up at local and regional titles. He’s won 18 national titles in ballroom and Latin. The news of his departure comes after the BBC confirmed which presenters, hosts and professional dancers will be back for the 2023 series.

Cameron was a finalist on South Africa’s Got Talent in 2012. Sarah James, executive producer, BBC Studios said: “Excitement is already building for the 21st series of Strictly and we are so lucky to have the best team in the business both on and off camera. Our amazing presenters, incredible panel of judges and world class professional dancers are ready to bring the sparkle back to your screens this Autumn. We can’t wait!”

Cameron addressed his exit in a caption on Instagram : “The last two years have been a blast. Thank you @bbcstrictly for the life changing opportunity and for the best experience anyone could wish for.