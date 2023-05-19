Brits hoping for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a pricey Star Wars hotel at Walt Disney World in Florida may have to reconsider their plan, as the hotel is closing just over a year after opening its doors to the public.

Touted as a "first-of-its-kind immersive experience", Disney opened Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser as an experience rather than a hotel, and costs around $1,200 per person per day. One ‘tricked out’ suite has been reported to come in at a whopping $20,000 for the trip.

The resort hotel also had direct access to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Throughout the voyage, "guests’ choices determined their personal stories as they interacted with characters, crew, and other passengers."

Announcing the closure in a statement released on Wednesday (May 18), Disney officials called Starcruiser one of their “most creative projects ever.” It said: “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment.”

It added: “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”

Disney said “the final voyage” of the resort will take place on September 28 to 30. Fox 35 News has also confirmed that reservations for the Star Wars-themed resort do not extend beyond September on Disney’s website.

The statement added: "We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months. Thank you to our guests and fans for making this experience so special."

Disney said those who previously booked reservations on or after September 30, they would be contacted directly to discuss options and modify their plans: It said: “As we prioritise these guests, at this time, new bookings are temporarily paused and will reopen on May 26.”

Immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to close its doors in September, just over a year since it was launched. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)