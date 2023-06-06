Two men have died when a plane crash landed, causing ‘significant damage’. The crash happened in Penkridge, Staffordshire, on Sunday afternoon (June 4). Police have confirmed two men, aged 31 and 63 died in the incident.

Speaking to a national newspaper, an onlooker reportedly said: "The plane came down in front of us. There was a terrifying descent then a boom as it hit the ground. Other people on the airfield ran towards the wreckage. It was awful. There were flames but anyone in there looked like they had no chance. Police were there in minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There were people at the airfield awaiting their turn for an introductory flight on a light aircraft as part of Staffordshire Aero Club. They were in tears. It was enough to put anyone off for life."

The West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called to the tragedy just before 2pm on Sunday. A spokesperson for the service said: "On arrival, crews discovered a light aircraft that had suffered significant damage and two male patients.

Most Popular

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save either man, and they were both confirmed dead at the scene."

Detective Inspector Peter Goodwin, of CID South at Staffordshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work in parallel with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch to establish the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Advertisement

Advertisement