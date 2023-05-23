South Western Railway is to ban e-scooters from its trains and stations in the near future, the railway service has confirmed. Several other devices will also be banned from all South Western Railway stations and trains as part of the the major changes.

The new rule is being brought in due to the safety concerns around the batteries used for these devices. E-scooters, e-unicycles, e-skateboards and hoverboards are all included in the new ban, which will mean public transport users won’t be able to travel with these devices.

Why are e-scooters being banned at South Western Railway Services?

The safety concerns around the batteries used in the likes of e-scooters is the driving force behind the ban. While there are small chances of a fire, there have been incidents of e-scooters catching fire on other forms of public transport.

In addition to the ban, SWR confirmed that customers won’t be permitted to charge the devices at their stations or on their trains. They will also not be accepted as lost property should you leave them.

Ban exemptions

There are some exemptions to the ban. This includes electric wheelchairs and e-bikes, as well as mobility scooters for people with accessibility needs. If you’re unsure, it’s best to check with staff.

When will the ban take effect?

The ban will take effect in the next couple of weeks. As of Thursday, June 1, customers will not be able to bring these devices into SWR stations or trains.

South Western Railway statement

Jane Lupson, SWR’s Head of Safety, said: “Reports of incidents involving e-scooters catching fire on National Rail services or infrastructure are increasing and the potential risk that they pose is not acceptable to our customers and colleagues.