Sir Richard Branson spotted on a double decker bus-turned ship

The iconic entrepreneur was carried aloft a street-sized version of his real-life cruise liner Scarlet Lady, surprising passersby on Embankment, White City, Piccadilly, Regent Street and Oxford Circus.

The ‘ship’ was packed full of energy thanks to special appearances from ‘The Happenings’ cast – who usually perform onboard Virgin Voyages ships.

As it ‘sailed’ the streets lined with waving members of the public, Branson was also handing out 200 tickets for free trips around the Mediterranean with the cruise firm.

Richard Branson, who took part in the stunt to launch the Virgin Voyages ‘Med Season’ - offering voyages sailing from Barcelona and Athens this May, and from Portsmouth this August, said: “It’s been wonderful to go aboard Scarlet Lady this morning, sailing around and surprising lucky Londoners with free voyages.

“I’m a big believer in it not just being about where you go, but how you get there.

“Summer is a time for exploration, relaxation, and creating unforgettable memories.”

Celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary today, Yutta and her husband Allen Merilanen were in the right place at the right time as they were gifted a free cruise trip by Sir Richard Branson himself.

Winners who also received vouchers were screaming and cheering, Aamir Malik, and marathon runner, Olivia Kelly - winning ahead of her race this weekend.

It came as Branson was in London to launch his audiobook ‘Losing and Finding My Virginity’, which gives his personal account of almost six decades of entrepreneurship and the lessons he’s learned along the way.