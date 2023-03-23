Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has revealed how much tax he has paid in the last two years. Starmer’s disclosure of tax paid over the past 24 months comes just a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also published his financial details.

Records state that Starmer paid £118,580 in tax on his income and capital gains since 2020. The tax paid from Sir Keir are a result of earnings of £359,720 over the last two financial years.

Starmer stuck to his promise, after he announced in January he would disclose how much he earns and the tax he pays. Very little is known about Sir Keir’s personal wealth. He worked as a lawyer and led the Crown Prosecution Service before entering politics.

During the announcement in January, he also said senior politicians - including the prime minister and the chancellor - should publish their tax returns "as a matter of course" to ensure there is "trust in politics".

Meanwhile, Sunak, who has been prime minister of the UK since late 2022 has become the first prime minister to disclose how much tax he has paid since David Cameron, who was PM from 2010 - 2016.

How much tax has Rishi Sunak paid?

Prior to Starmer’s announcement, it was revealed that Sunak has paid more than £1 million in taxes in the last three years. The UK tax was paid on earnings of more than £4.7m from income and a US-based investment fund.

Mr Sunak vowed to publish a tax return during his initial unsuccessful campaign to become Tory leader last year. He faced calls to be more open regarding his finances after it was revealed his wife had non-dom status.